Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan spinner Saeed Ajmal lashed out at left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir for wanting head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis to be sacked.

Amir retired from international cricket in December 2020 after alleging that he was being “mentally tortured” by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and felt that the current team management had deliberately been snubbing him for selection.

However, he has confirmed that he will consider returning once the current team management, which includes head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis, leaves.

“From what he is saying, it looks like he was dealt [with] unfairly. But I don’t know what happened between him and team management behind the scenes,” Ajmal told Cricket Pakistan.

“He is saying that he will only play for Pakistan after Misbah and Waqar leave their post as head coach and bowling coach.

“It is not right for a player to ask for the removal of a coach. Amir should focus on his performance and cement his place before making such demands.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: Still dream of playing for Pakistan, 29-year-old player who used to be a key member of the team says

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Inzamam-ul-Haq Hanif Mohammad Younis Khan Mohammad Yousuf Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 18999 ( 18.88 % ) Waqar Younis 1974 ( 1.96 % ) Javed Miandad 6287 ( 6.25 % ) Shahid Afridi 29083 ( 28.9 % ) Imran Khan 19261 ( 19.14 % ) Zaheer Abbas 2341 ( 2.33 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 1535 ( 1.53 % ) Hanif Mohammad 234 ( 0.23 % ) Younis Khan 3911 ( 3.89 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 1545 ( 1.54 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 5984 ( 5.95 % ) Saeed Anwar 7270 ( 7.22 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 788 ( 0.78 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1434 ( 1.42 % ) Back

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 18999 ( 18.88 % ) Waqar Younis 1974 ( 1.96 % ) Javed Miandad 6287 ( 6.25 % ) Shahid Afridi 29083 ( 28.9 % ) Imran Khan 19261 ( 19.14 % ) Zaheer Abbas 2341 ( 2.33 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 1535 ( 1.53 % ) Hanif Mohammad 234 ( 0.23 % ) Younis Khan 3911 ( 3.89 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 1545 ( 1.54 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 5984 ( 5.95 % ) Saeed Anwar 7270 ( 7.22 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 788 ( 0.78 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1434 ( 1.42 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related