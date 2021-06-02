Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Former Pakistan spinner Saeed Ajmal lashed out at left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir for wanting head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis to be sacked.
Amir retired from international cricket in December 2020 after alleging that he was being “mentally tortured” by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and felt that the current team management had deliberately been snubbing him for selection.
However, he has confirmed that he will consider returning once the current team management, which includes head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis, leaves.
“From what he is saying, it looks like he was dealt [with] unfairly. But I don’t know what happened between him and team management behind the scenes,” Ajmal told Cricket Pakistan.
“He is saying that he will only play for Pakistan after Misbah and Waqar leave their post as head coach and bowling coach.
“It is not right for a player to ask for the removal of a coach. Amir should focus on his performance and cement his place before making such demands.”
ALSO CHECK OUT: Still dream of playing for Pakistan, 29-year-old player who used to be a key member of the team says