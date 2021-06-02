Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir said he still dreams of representing his country.

Amir retired from international cricket in December 2020 after alleging that he was being “mentally tortured” by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and felt that the current team management had deliberately been snubbing him for selection.

However, he has confirmed that he will consider returning once the current team management, which includes head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis, leaves.

Despite showing an eagerness to return some day, the 29-year-old insisted that he has no regrets about his decision to retire.

“Of course everybody wants to play for their country. It was my boyhood dream to play cricket for Pakistan and it still is,” he told PakPassion.

“But sometimes tough decisions have to be made regarding your future and having made that decision you shouldn’t have any regrets. When you have covered all the bases and thought properly about a decision, then you cannot and should not have any regrets.”

