Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir has asked whether people are calling explosive batsman Haider Ali a money-grabber.

Amir’s comments come after Haider was picked by the Jamaica Tallawahs for the upcoming edition of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

The 29-year-old, who will be representing the Barbados Tridents, pointed out that he was lambasted for playing in T20 leagues, but no one has criticised Haider for doing the same.

“Some have such a mindset where they feel that a certain person can never do anything right. No matter what that player does, they will twist it and turn it into a negative,” he told PakPassion. “I am only playing in the leagues that are available to other Pakistani cricketers and it’s not as if there are any special leagues being organised just for my benefit.

“Are other players being called out for putting money first? For example, Haider Ali recently signed to play in the Caribbean Premier League, are people calling him a money-grabber? If players are getting an opportunity to play in a league, then they should go for it.

“When I was dropped from the Pakistan side, I was going to grab every opportunity so that I could improve and prove to others that I can still perform and people accepted that. But, then when I retired from Test cricket and I was playing in leagues around the world, suddenly people started saying it was all about money.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: Shahid Afridi, Imran Khan, Wasim Akram, Shoaib Akhtar and Mohammad Yousuf all supported me, Pakistan bowler with immense talent says

Coming Soon Is Haider Ali the next big thing? Yes! No! Results Vote Is Haider Ali the next big thing? Yes! 6194 ( 80.83 % ) No! 1469 ( 19.17 % ) Back

Is Haider Ali the next big thing? Yes! 6194 ( 80.83 % ) No! 1469 ( 19.17 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related