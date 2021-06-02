Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir has revealed that many legendary players supported him throughout his career.
Among those who did were Shahid Afridi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, Wasim Akram, Shoaib Akhtar and Mohammad Yousuf.
Amir also paid special tribute to former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Najam Sethi, saying he will “always be indebted” to him and Afridi.
The 29-year-old retired from international cricket in December 2020 after alleging that he was being “mentally tortured” by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and felt that the current team management had deliberately been snubbing him for selection.
However, he has confirmed that he will consider returning once the current team management, which includes head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis, leaves.
“Regarding support at key moments in my career. I will always be indebted to Najam Sethi and Shahid Afridi for their support,” he told PakPassion.
“Prime Minister Imran Khan also supported me, as did Wasim Akram, Shoaib Akhtar and Mohammad Yousuf. All of these people were the ones who were actually very public and open in their support for me, and I will always appreciate that.”
