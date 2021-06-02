Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Ex-Pakistan left-arm spinner Abdur Rehman said if Yasir Shah’s fitness is ever in doubt, then Zahid Mahmood is the perfect replacement.

Abdur believes Zahid has a big future ahead of him and added that he hopes Pakistan use the talented leg-spinner, who has been dominating in domestic cricket.

Zahid took 12 wickets in nine matches for Southern Punjab in the National T20 Cup at an average of 24.83.

He was the third-highest wicket-taker in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy with 52 wickets in 10 games at an average of 26.94.

In the Pakistan Cup, the 33-year-old was the second-highest wicket-taker with 19 wickets in 10 matches at an average of 24.89.

He played for the Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and prior to the tournament being postponed, he claimed six wickets in four games at an average of 21.33.

Zahid made his T20 International debut during Pakistan’s home series against South Africa and was highly impressive as he took figures of 3-40.

“I hope he has a bright future and Pakistan could really use him if Yasir Shah’s fitness is ever in doubt,” Abdur told Cricket Pakistan.

“For big series, you need players who can bowl longer spells and who can spin the ball. Those who can’t spin the ball find it tough in big matches.”

