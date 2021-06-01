Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan speedster Mohammad Amir has revealed that “I wasn’t enjoying my cricket”, which was the main reason why he opted to retire.

Amir retired from international cricket in December 2020 after alleging that he was being “mentally tortured” by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and felt that the current team management had deliberately been snubbing him for selection.

However, he has confirmed that he will consider returning once the current team management, which includes head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis, leaves.

“I wasn’t enjoying my cricket or the mental pressure being put on me,” he told PakPassion. “When you are not enjoying the sport that you love and have always loved and when you are not enjoying cricket, then there is no need to play in that environment.

“In any job, if you don’t enjoy your work, then you will not express yourself to the fullest, and if you are not enjoying your job then you will not perform to the best of your ability.”

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Inzamam-ul-Haq Hanif Mohammad Younis Khan Mohammad Yousuf Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 18996 ( 18.88 % ) Waqar Younis 1974 ( 1.96 % ) Javed Miandad 6286 ( 6.25 % ) Shahid Afridi 29079 ( 28.9 % ) Imran Khan 19260 ( 19.14 % ) Zaheer Abbas 2341 ( 2.33 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 1535 ( 1.53 % ) Hanif Mohammad 234 ( 0.23 % ) Younis Khan 3911 ( 3.89 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 1545 ( 1.54 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 5984 ( 5.95 % ) Saeed Anwar 7269 ( 7.22 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 788 ( 0.78 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1434 ( 1.42 % ) Back

