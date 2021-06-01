Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir said there was too much mental pressure being put on the players.
He added that there were a lot of things “going on behind the scenes that the public could not see”.
Amir retired from international cricket in December 2020 after alleging that he was being “mentally tortured” by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and felt that the current team management had deliberately been snubbing him for selection.
However, he has confirmed that he will consider returning once the current team management, which includes head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis, leaves.
“There were a lot of things going on behind the scenes that the public could not see. Players were being sidelined and the level of mental pressure being put on players was too much,” he told PakPassion.
“People can only see what’s on the television screen and don’t get the full picture of what is actually happening and what players are facing away from the ground.”
