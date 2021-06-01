Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan left-arm pace bowler Mohammad Amir said there are likely many players who also suffer from mental pressure, but noted that they are too frightened to do anything.

Amir retired from international cricket in December 2020 after alleging that he was being “mentally tortured” by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and felt that the current team management had deliberately been snubbing him for selection.

However, he has confirmed that he will consider returning once the current team management, which includes head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis, leaves.

The 29-year-old said there “was a big communication gap between the management and I”, and it was not handled well. This ended up contributing to the deterioration of his mental health.

“Yes I was suffering from mental pressure, and I would be very surprised if I was the only one who has gone through this,” he told PakPassion. “Some players are too frightened to do anything about it or speak up about it because there are a lot of things which are outside the control of players. If the team management isn’t giving a player any respect then that is going to affect the player.

“When there is a communication gap between the team management and the players then things will head in the wrong direction. There was a big communication gap between the management and I and this was very badly handled and really affected me and my mental health.”

