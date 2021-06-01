Improving day by day, Yousuf on Pakistan player gaining serious attention

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan legend Mohammad Yousuf said wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan is improving day by day.

Rizwan has been in red-hot form as of late and did extremely well during the recent tour of South Africa and Zimbabwe.

He amassed 42 runs in the three-match ODI series against against South Africa at an average of 14.

However, the 28-year-old turned thing around with 147 runs, which included two half-centuries, in the four-match T20 series at an average of 73.50 and a strike-rate of 147.

He continued to shine in the three-match T20 series against Zimbabwe as he amassed 186 runs, which included two fifties, at an average of 186 and a strike-rate of 133.81.

In the two-Test series, he made 66 runs at an average of 33.

“Mohammad Rizwan is another example of a player who is improving day by day,” Yousuf, who is the batting coach at the National High Performance Centre (NHPC) in Lahore, told Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan’s next series will be a limited overs tour of England, where they will play three ODIs and three T20 Internationals from July 8 to 20.

After that, they will tour the West Indies, where they will play five T20 Internationals and two Tests.

The T20 series will run from July 27 to August 3, while the Test series will get underway on August 12 and conclude on August 24.

ALSO CHECK OUT: See how much he has improved, Mohammad Yousuf on Pakistan player constantly making big scores

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 30704 ( 15.77 % ) Babar Azam 135719 ( 69.7 % ) Steve Smith 4932 ( 2.53 % ) Ben Stokes 6031 ( 3.1 % ) Kane Williamson 8356 ( 4.29 % ) Joe Root 139 ( 0.07 % ) Rashid Khan 1138 ( 0.58 % ) Pat Cummins 350 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 5199 ( 2.67 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 587 ( 0.3 % ) Kagiso Rabada 432 ( 0.22 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1145 ( 0.59 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 30704 ( 15.77 % ) Babar Azam 135719 ( 69.7 % ) Steve Smith 4932 ( 2.53 % ) Ben Stokes 6031 ( 3.1 % ) Kane Williamson 8356 ( 4.29 % ) Joe Root 139 ( 0.07 % ) Rashid Khan 1138 ( 0.58 % ) Pat Cummins 350 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 5199 ( 2.67 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 587 ( 0.3 % ) Kagiso Rabada 432 ( 0.22 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1145 ( 0.59 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related