Former Pakistan spinner Abdur Rehman said left-arm seamer Junaid Khan was “very accurate” when he talked about the like and dislike culture that currently exists.

Abdur noted that if a player is liked by the captain, then the coach won’t like him and vice versa.

Once this occurs, Abdur said either the coach or captain attempts to get the player axed from the team.

The 41-year-old added that the captain or coach even start hating that particular player and “don’t see how important a player is for Pakistan”.

“Being a yes-man for the captain has benefits and drawbacks. When you are on good terms with the captain then the coach gets angry,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

“He [Junaid Khan] was very accurate. A lot depends on the likes or dislikes of those involved. If the coach likes you then the captain won’t. Then one tries to take the player out because either he doesn’t like him or the player in question doesn’t spend time with him.

“They start hating the player. They don’t see how important a player is for Pakistan. They don’t look at performances or anything else then. All his previous performances or his career is forgotten and attempts are made to get the player out of the side.

“Whoever it is, until the player is out of the side, the person who doesn’t like him won’t be at peace. This is not good for Pakistan or the players. This is Pakistan’s team and not a team of the coach or captain.”

