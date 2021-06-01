Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan great Mohammad Yousuf said the evidence is as clear as day in regards to how much captain Babar Azam has improved.

Yousuf’s comments come after Azam made scores of 103, 31 and 94 in the ODI series against South Africa, giving him a total of 228 runs at an average of 76.

As for the T20 series, he made 14 and 50 in the first two matches before hammering a career-best 122, which came off 59 balls and included 15 boundaries and four sixes, in the third T20 International.

In the fourth game, he was dismissed for 24 and thus finished with 210 runs in four matches at an average of 52.50 and a strike-rate of 143.83.

He amassed 95 runs in the three-match T20 series against Zimbabwe, which included a top score of 52, at an average of 31.66 and a strike-rate of 100.

During that series, he became the fastest batsman to score 2,000 runs in T20 Internationals.

In the Test series against Zimbabwe, Azam mustered two runs at an average of one.

“When you work hard on the abilities that Allah has granted you then you improve day by day. It can be seen by his cricket how much he is improving over time,” Yousuf, who is the batting coach at the National High Performance Centre (NHPC) in Lahore, told Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan’s next series will be a limited overs tour of England, where they will play three ODIs and three T20 Internationals from July 8 to 20.

After that, they will tour the West Indies, where they will play five T20 Internationals and two Tests.

The T20 series will run from July 27 to August 3, while the Test series will get underway on August 12 and conclude on August 24.

