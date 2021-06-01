Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan left-arm spinner Abdur Rehman said big-hitting veteran all-rounders Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik must be picked for the T20 World Cup.

The tournament is scheduled to take place in India from October to November.

Hafeez ended 2020 as the highest run-scorer in T20 Internationals with 415 runs in 10 games, which includes four fifties, at an average of 83 and a strike-rate of 152.57.

Most recently, the 40-year-old featured in the T20 series against South Africa and Zimbabwe.

Against the Proteas, Hafeez accumulated 55 runs in four matches at an average of 18.33 and a strike-rate of 119.56.

As for the three-match T20 series against Zimbabwe, he amassed 10 runs in three matches at an average of five and a strike-rate of 58.82.

Malik, meanwhile, last played international cricket in September 2020 and has been ignored by the selectors for Pakistan’s last four series, which includes the home series against Zimbabwe, the tour of New Zealand, the home series against South Africa and the tour of South Africa and Zimbabwe.

“The World Cup is a massive event. If you fill a team with youngsters, you can have some problems. They need some seniors who can advise players during crunch situations,” Abdur told Cricket Pakistan.

“Shoaib Malik is available and plays the PSL along with other leagues and performs well. Hafeez is also available.

“You need two or three players like these who can lead the captain in the middle since these players have captained Pakistan and in World Cups as well. Playing around seniors can help develop the team.

“There are a lot of chances for young cricketers in the future to play. If two or three senior players play in the World Cup instead of youngsters then it won’t make that big of a difference. This can only be beneficial to Pakistan. If they perform well then we can actually win the World Cup.”

