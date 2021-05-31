Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan legend Mohammad Yousuf said captain Babar Azam is scoring runs almost every match.

Azam made scores of 103, 31 and 94 in the ODI series against South Africa, giving him a total of 228 runs at an average of 76.

As for the T20 series, he made 14 and 50 in the first two matches before hammering a career-best 122, which came off 59 balls and included 15 boundaries and four sixes, in the third T20 International.

In the fourth game, he was dismissed for 24 and thus finished with 210 runs in four matches at an average of 52.50 and a strike-rate of 143.83.

He amassed 95 runs in the three-match T20 series against Zimbabwe, which included a top score of 52, at an average of 31.66 and a strike-rate of 100.

During that series, he became the fastest batsman to score 2,000 runs in T20 Internationals.

In the Test series against Zimbabwe, Azam mustered two runs at an average of one.

In addition to Azam, Yousuf said it is good to see “three or four batsmen who are always scoring”.

“Babar Azam scores runs in almost every match. There are always three or four batsmen who are always scoring. The players are mentally strong. Fitness wise, they are also going really well,” Yousuf, who is the batting coach at the National High Performance Centre (NHPC) in Lahore, told Cricket Pakistan.

