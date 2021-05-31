He scored a lot of runs last year, Yousuf on Pakistan player who was an unstoppable force

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan great Mohammad Yousuf said veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez scored a lot of runs last year.

Hafeez ended 2020 as the highest run-scorer in T20 Internationals with 415 runs in 10 games, which includes four fifties, at an average of 83 and a strike-rate of 152.57.

Most recently, the 40-year-old featured in the T20 series against South Africa and Zimbabwe.

Against the Proteas, Hafeez accumulated 55 runs in four matches at an average of 18.33 and a strike-rate of 119.56.

As for the three-match T20 series against Zimbabwe, he amassed 10 runs in three matches at an average of five and a strike-rate of 58.82.

“Last year it was Mohammad Hafeez who scored a lot of runs,” Yousuf, who is the batting coach at the National High Performance Centre (NHPC) in Lahore, told Cricket Pakistan.

