Pakistan left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir said he wasn’t getting the respect he deserves, which is why he decided to retire from international cricket.

Amir retired in December 2020 after alleging that he was being “mentally tortured” by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and felt that the current team management had deliberately been snubbing him for selection.

However, he has confirmed that he will consider returning once the current team management, which includes head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis, leaves.

“What matters most to me is respect and I felt that I wasn’t getting the respect I deserved and that’s why I took the decision to retire,” he told PakPassion.

“The people in charge of Pakistan cricket have their job to do, they have their responsibilities and have their decisions to make, and I have my career to continue and look forward to, so we all should move on, as [of] right now I am happy with my life.”

