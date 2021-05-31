Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Iconic Pakistan batsman Mohammad Yousuf said wicketkeeper-batsman Azam Khan is more focused on league cricket as he tries to hit the ball out the park.

Yousuf noted that when Azam is batting, his urge to hit the ball a long way suddenly pops up.

Azam, who is the son of former Pakistan captain and wicketkeeper-batsman Moin Khan, has been turning heads with a number of strong performances and his big-hitting skills in domestic cricket.

In the Pakistan Cup, he accumulated 186 runs in seven games for Sindh, which included a top score of 69, at an average of 46.50 and a strike-rate of 124.83.

As for the Pakistan Super League (PSL), the 22-year-old scored 98 runs in five matches for the Quetta Gladiators at an average of 19.60 and a strike-rate of 144.11.

“But then suddenly he wants to hit it out of the park. This is because he is more focused on that type of cricket like league cricket. Another thing is that spectators love watching sixes being hit,” Yousuf, who is the batting coach at the National High Performance Centre (NHPC) in Lahore, told Cricket Pakistan.

