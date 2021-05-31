Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Legendary Pakistan batsman Mohammad Yousuf said wicketkeeper-batsman Azam Khan is an “excited and emotional player” who “loves hitting sixes” and plays the cover drive really well.
Azam, who is the son of former Pakistan captain and wicketkeeper-batsman Moin Khan, has been turning heads with a number of strong performances and his big-hitting skills in domestic cricket.
In the Pakistan Cup, he accumulated 186 runs in seven games for Sindh, which included a top score of 69, at an average of 46.50 and a strike-rate of 124.83.
As for the Pakistan Super League (PSL), the 22-year-old scored 98 runs in five matches for the Quetta Gladiators at an average of 19.60 and a strike-rate of 144.11.
“Azam Khan is young. I think he has played only one first-class season. He is an excited and emotional player. He loves hitting sixes. If you look at his cover drive, he plays that well too. He has the on drive as well,” Yousuf, who is the batting coach at the National High Performance Centre (NHPC) in Lahore, told Cricket Pakistan.
