Former Pakistan batsman Mohammad Yousuf said wicketkeeper-batsman Azam Khan’s batting is improving.

This comes after Yousuf, who is the batting coach at the National High Performance Centre (NHPC) in Lahore, recently worked with Azam.

Azam, who is the son of former Pakistan captain and wicketkeeper-batsman Moin Khan, has been turning heads with a number of strong performances and his big-hitting skills in domestic cricket.

In the Pakistan Cup, he accumulated 186 runs in seven games for Sindh, which included a top score of 69, at an average of 46.50 and a strike-rate of 124.83.

As for the Pakistan Super League (PSL), the 22-year-old scored 98 runs in five matches for the Quetta Gladiators at an average of 19.60 and a strike-rate of 144.11.

“He has been working hard on his training and improving in his batting,” Yousuf told Cricket Pakistan.

