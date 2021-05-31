Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan great Mohammad Yousuf said he wanted to help wicketkeeper-batsman Azam Khan lose weight recently.

This comes after Yousuf worked with Azam at the National High Performance Centre (NHPC) in Lahore.

Azam, who is the son of former Pakistan captain and wicketkeeper-batsman Moin Khan, has been turning heads with a number of strong performances and his big-hitting skills in domestic cricket.

In the Pakistan Cup, he accumulated 186 runs in seven games for Sindh, which included a top score of 69, at an average of 46.50 and a strike-rate of 124.83.

As for the Pakistan Super League (PSL), the 22-year-old scored 98 runs in five matches for the Quetta Gladiators at an average of 19.60 and a strike-rate of 144.11.

“Our aim was to reduce his weight,” Yousuf, who is the batting coach at the NHPC, told Cricket Pakistan.

