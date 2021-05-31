Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan batsman Mohammad Yousuf has heaped praise on wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan, saying he has become a consistent performer.

Rizwan has been in red-hot form as of late and did extremely well during the recent tour of South Africa and Zimbabwe.

He amassed 42 runs in the three-match ODI series against against South Africa at an average of 14.

However, the 28-year-old turned thing around with 147 runs, which included two half-centuries, in the four-match T20 series at an average of 73.50 and a strike-rate of 147.

He continued to shine in the three-match T20 series against Zimbabwe as he amassed 186 runs, which included two fifties, at an average of 186 and a strike-rate of 133.81.

In the two-Test series, he made 66 runs at an average of 33.

“Mohammad Rizwan is performing consistently for his side,” Yousuf, who is the batting coach at the National High Performance Centre (NHPC) in Lahore, told Cricket Pakistan.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Target the gaps and score runs, Mohammad Yousuf advises natural Pakistan power-hitter to be like Virat Kohli, Babar Azam, Kane Williamson and Rohit Sharma

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 30698 ( 15.77 % ) Babar Azam 135655 ( 69.69 % ) Steve Smith 4930 ( 2.53 % ) Ben Stokes 6030 ( 3.1 % ) Kane Williamson 8352 ( 4.29 % ) Joe Root 138 ( 0.07 % ) Rashid Khan 1138 ( 0.58 % ) Pat Cummins 349 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 5197 ( 2.67 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 587 ( 0.3 % ) Kagiso Rabada 432 ( 0.22 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1145 ( 0.59 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 30698 ( 15.77 % ) Babar Azam 135655 ( 69.69 % ) Steve Smith 4930 ( 2.53 % ) Ben Stokes 6030 ( 3.1 % ) Kane Williamson 8352 ( 4.29 % ) Joe Root 138 ( 0.07 % ) Rashid Khan 1138 ( 0.58 % ) Pat Cummins 349 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 5197 ( 2.67 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 587 ( 0.3 % ) Kagiso Rabada 432 ( 0.22 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1145 ( 0.59 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related