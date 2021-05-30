Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar has told wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan that this is not his uncle’s team.

Akhtar’s comments come after he advised Rizwan to start thinking more since the team management don’t seem to know what to do with him.

The Rawalpindi Express said Rizwan cannot expect to open in all three formats and must adapt to the role that is given to him.

“You don’t know what you are supposed to do with Rizwan. Rizwan also has to start thinking. This isn’t anyone’s uncle’s team that you can open in each format of the sport,” Akhtar said on PTV Sports as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

“You have to adjust [to] the role given to you by the team. As long as Pakistan is winning, it doesn’t matter who it is or where he is coming from, a player should be performing and performing up to my wishes and according to the new brand of cricket’s requirements. It is as simple as that. If you don’t, then there is the exit, you can leave. Don’t misbehave, just don’t select them.”

Rizwan has been in red-hot form as of late and did extremely well during the recent tour of South Africa and Zimbabwe.

He amassed 42 runs in the three-match ODI series against against South Africa at an average of 14.

However, the 28-year-old turned thing around with 147 runs, which included two half-centuries, in the four-match T20 series at an average of 73.50 and a strike-rate of 147.

He continued to shine in the three-match T20 series against Zimbabwe as he amassed 186 runs, which included two fifties, at an average of 186 and a strike-rate of 133.81.

In the two-Test series, he made 66 runs at an average of 33.

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 30662 ( 15.79 % ) Babar Azam 135312 ( 69.67 % ) Steve Smith 4922 ( 2.53 % ) Ben Stokes 6023 ( 3.1 % ) Kane Williamson 8339 ( 4.29 % ) Joe Root 138 ( 0.07 % ) Rashid Khan 1134 ( 0.58 % ) Pat Cummins 348 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 5194 ( 2.67 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 584 ( 0.3 % ) Kagiso Rabada 431 ( 0.22 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1142 ( 0.59 % ) Back

