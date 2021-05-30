Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq said more players will follow in left-arm seamers Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz’s footsteps if the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) continues to make bad decisions.
Inzamam was particularly angered at the fact that the PCB opted to replace one Test match in the upcoming tour of the West Indies with two T20 Internationals.
He noted that players like Amir and Wahab were criticised for prioritising T20 cricket, but pointed out that the PCB are doing the exact same thing.
The former chief selector added that if T20 Internationals continue to replace Test matches, a lot of cricketers may stop focusing on the longest format and set their sights on T20 cricket.
“I don’t mind if they want to play more T20Is for practice or money but Test cricket should not be sacrificed for this,” Inzamam said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.
“If you remember that when Amir decided to retire from Test cricket, he faced a lot of criticism for preferring T20Is and league cricket over Test matches. The same happened with Wahab Riaz as well. But now the board is giving the same message by replacing Test matches with T20Is.
“How can you stop the players from quitting Test cricket, in the future, if you are pursuing the same line of thought?”
