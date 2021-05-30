Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq said more players will follow in left-arm seamers Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz’s footsteps if the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) continues to make bad decisions.

Inzamam was particularly angered at the fact that the PCB opted to replace one Test match in the upcoming tour of the West Indies with two T20 Internationals.

He noted that players like Amir and Wahab were criticised for prioritising T20 cricket, but pointed out that the PCB are doing the exact same thing.

The former chief selector added that if T20 Internationals continue to replace Test matches, a lot of cricketers may stop focusing on the longest format and set their sights on T20 cricket.

“I don’t mind if they want to play more T20Is for practice or money but Test cricket should not be sacrificed for this,” Inzamam said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

“If you remember that when Amir decided to retire from Test cricket, he faced a lot of criticism for preferring T20Is and league cricket over Test matches. The same happened with Wahab Riaz as well. But now the board is giving the same message by replacing Test matches with T20Is.

“How can you stop the players from quitting Test cricket, in the future, if you are pursuing the same line of thought?”

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Inzamam-ul-Haq Hanif Mohammad Younis Khan Mohammad Yousuf Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 18771 ( 18.89 % ) Waqar Younis 1953 ( 1.97 % ) Javed Miandad 6236 ( 6.28 % ) Shahid Afridi 28607 ( 28.79 % ) Imran Khan 19064 ( 19.19 % ) Zaheer Abbas 2333 ( 2.35 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 1503 ( 1.51 % ) Hanif Mohammad 231 ( 0.23 % ) Younis Khan 3855 ( 3.88 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 1502 ( 1.51 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 5911 ( 5.95 % ) Saeed Anwar 7202 ( 7.25 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 777 ( 0.78 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1418 ( 1.43 % ) Back

