Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt said New Zealand captain Kane Williamson is “a top-class batsman and the best in the world”.

His comments come after ex-England captain Michael Vaughan was comparing Williamson to India skipper Virat Kohli.

Vaughan said Williamson would be the greatest player in the world if he was Indian.

However, Salman lashed out at Vaughan, saying his remarks were “irrelevant”.

He pointed out that while Williamson “may take the points in terms of captaincy”, there is “a huge gap” between the Black Caps leader and Kohli when it comes to performance.

“Williamson is great. He’s a top-class batsman and the best in the world. There is no doubt,” Salman said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan. “Williamson may take the points in terms of captaincy, but he (Vaughan) hasn’t discussed captaincy.

“In terms of players, there is a huge gap. Kohli’s stats and performance and the way he has won India matches, especially chasing, it’s outstanding. Since the time both are playing, no one has been as consistent as Kohli. What Vaughan has said is irrelevant.”

