Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt said India captain Virat Kohli’s performance has been better than that of his New Zealand counterpart Kane Williamson.
Salman’s comments come after ex-England skipper Michael Vaughan said Williamson would be the greatest player in the world if he was Indian.
However, Salman hit back at Vaughan and questioned the need to compare Kohli and Williamson.
“Kohli belongs to a country which has a huge population. Obviously, he would have a bigger fanbase. On top of that, his performance is better too. Virat has 70 international tons at the moment, no other batsman from this era has that many,” he said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.
“And he has, for a long period, dominated the batting rankings because his performances have been outstanding. So I don’t understand what and where is the need to draw comparisons.”
ALSO CHECK OUT: Determined to be picked for the T20 World Cup, fiery Pakistan player who can have a big impact says