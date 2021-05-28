Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan left-arm fast bowler Wahab Riaz said he is determined to be picked for the T20 World Cup later this year.
The tournament is scheduled to take place in India from October to November.
Wahab last played for Pakistan during their tour of New Zealand, where he went wicketless in two T20 Internationals and conceded 64 runs off 4.5 overs at an economy rate of 13.24.
Despite missing out on the home series against South Africa and the tour of South Africa and Zimbabwe, the 35-year-old is ready to work hard and do everything in his power to get the selectors to include him in the squad.
“We are always striving to be in the Pakistan team. That is why we are always performing and working hard,” he told Cricket Pakistan. “If the PSL matches happen then I will try to utilise my form and fitness to the complete extent.
“My wish is to play the World Cup. I also want to win the whole tournament. But it depends on the team management and selectors. We will work hard and be ready for it but we will have to see what decision is finally made.”
