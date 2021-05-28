Image courtesy of: Zimbio

England seamer Saqib Mahmood said legendary Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar told him that “there is still a lot more to come from you so keep working hard”.

Mahmood featured in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) earlier this year and was in red-hot form with the ball.

The 24-year-old was the highest wicket-taker with 12 wickets in five matches for the Peshawar Zalmi at an average of 12.08 and an economy rate of 7.98 before the tournament was postponed.

The PSL is scheduled to resume in Abu Dhabi in June, but Mahmood will be unavailable for the rest of the season since he is playing county cricket in England.

“He [Shoaib Akhtar] called me just before I flew out and just said that there is still a lot more to come from you so keep working hard and if we ever cross paths he will pass some pointers onto me,” he said in a video on Lancashire County Cricket Club’s YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

“You know that was nice to hear something like that from someone like him, that’s little bit of recognition.”

