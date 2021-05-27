Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Legendary Pakistan batsman Zaheer Abbas said big-hitting batsman Haider Ali lost his form after being demoted as an opener.

Abbas noted that Haider “did well as an opener” and it was the reason why he was picked in the national team.

With that in mind, he was surprised that the 20-year-old was moved down the order.

Abbas’ comments come after Haider has been dismissed for a string of low scores.

In the T20 series against South Africa, Haider amassed 29 runs in four matches at an average of 9.66 and a strike-rate of 126.08.

The 20-year-old only featured in one game in the three-match T20 series against Zimbabwe and failed to have an impact again as he scored five runs.

“I think Haider Ali did well as an opener which is why he was selected for the national side but in international cricket he bats down the order,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

“This change in batting position can unsettle players and that could possibly be the reason behind the dip in Haider’s form.”

