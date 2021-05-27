Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Iconic Pakistan batsman Zaheer Abbas questioned the decision to drop batsman Haider Ali for some matches during the T20 series against Zimbabwe.

Haider struggled with the bat during the tour of South Africa and Zimbabwe as he was dismissed for a string of low scores.

In the T20 series against South Africa, he amassed 29 runs in four matches at an average of 9.66 and a strike-rate of 126.08.

The 20-year-old only featured in one game in the three-match T20 series against Zimbabwe and failed to have an impact again as he scored five runs.

However, Abbas said the youngster should have been given a prolonged run and the coaches should have worked with him instead of dropping him.

“Being a young player, I don’t think he should have been dropped from the side. The batting coach should have worked with him with regards to batting in the middle order,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

“We had high expectations from Haider which is why it would have been better to give him a prolonged run rather the dropping him from the side.”

Is Haider Ali the next big thing? Yes! 6191 ( 80.85 % ) No! 1466 ( 19.15 % ) Back

