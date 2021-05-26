Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Iconic Sri Lanka batsman Mahela Jayawardene said Waqar Younis was one of the Pakistan cricketers that “really took the game to the next level”.
Waqar and Wasim Akram formed one of the most formidable bowling partnerships in cricket history and tormented opposition batsmen for years.
Waqar, who is the Pakistan team’s bowling coach, picked up 373 wickets in 87 Tests at an average of 23.56.
He also played 262 ODIs and snapped up 416 wickets at an average of 23.84.
As for Wasim, he featured in 104 Tests and took 414 wickets at an average of 23.62.
He is also the second-highest wicket-taker in ODI history as he claimed 502 wickets in 356 matches at an average of 23.52.
"He didn't really aim for your head or your throat like fast bowlers of the past, he aimed for your toes."#ICCHallofFame on the reverse-swinging phenomenon Waqar Younis ⭐ pic.twitter.com/Z2mPTDHrn0
— ICC (@ICC) May 23, 2021
“Waqar is a fantastic person as well off the field, a great guy to talk about the game. I think that generation of Pakistan cricketers really took the game to the next level,” Jayawardene said in a video posted by the ICC on Twitter.
