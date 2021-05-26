Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former England captain Michael Atherton said iconic Pakistan seamer Waqar Younis had the ability to swing the ball in fast and late.

Atherton noted that Waqar used to play the waiting game as he would “hold his line outside off-stump” before unleashing a “real effort ball” that swung in and dipped “right into your toes onto the base of the stumps”.

Waqar and Wasim Akram formed one of the most formidable bowling partnerships in cricket history and tormented opposition batsmen for years.

Waqar, who is the Pakistan team’s bowling coach, picked up 373 wickets in 87 Tests at an average of 23.56.

He also played 262 ODIs and snapped up 416 wickets at an average of 23.84.

As for Wasim, he featured in 104 Tests and took 414 wickets at an average of 23.62.

He is also the second-highest wicket-taker in ODI history as he claimed 502 wickets in 356 matches at an average of 23.52.

“With that low slingy action, he managed to get fantastic reverse swing,” Atherton said in a video posted by the ICC on Twitter.

“Brilliant at setting batsmen up. He’d just hold his line outside off-stump and then a real effort ball and got it swinging in fast and late, and dipping right into your toes onto the base of the stumps.”

