Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar has cast doubt over whether left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi’s workload is too much.

Afridi is Pakistan’s pace spearhead in all three formats and there have been concerns about whether he is being overworked.

However, Akhtar feels that the 21-year-old isn’t bowling too many overs.

“He [Shaheen] would have bowled around 90 overs in his T20I career so far. In his last eight Test matches, he would have bowled around 150 overs. Is he tired already? Is it too much workload?” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Learn from him, Javed Miandad tells young players to follow Pakistan king of the wicket

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Inzamam-ul-Haq Hanif Mohammad Younis Khan Mohammad Yousuf Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 18396 ( 18.84 % ) Waqar Younis 1871 ( 1.92 % ) Javed Miandad 6134 ( 6.28 % ) Shahid Afridi 28221 ( 28.9 % ) Imran Khan 18729 ( 19.18 % ) Zaheer Abbas 2313 ( 2.37 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 1447 ( 1.48 % ) Hanif Mohammad 219 ( 0.22 % ) Younis Khan 3808 ( 3.9 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 1455 ( 1.49 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 5825 ( 5.96 % ) Saeed Anwar 7070 ( 7.24 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 766 ( 0.78 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1401 ( 1.43 % ) Back

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 18396 ( 18.84 % ) Waqar Younis 1871 ( 1.92 % ) Javed Miandad 6134 ( 6.28 % ) Shahid Afridi 28221 ( 28.9 % ) Imran Khan 18729 ( 19.18 % ) Zaheer Abbas 2313 ( 2.37 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 1447 ( 1.48 % ) Hanif Mohammad 219 ( 0.22 % ) Younis Khan 3808 ( 3.9 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 1455 ( 1.49 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 5825 ( 5.96 % ) Saeed Anwar 7070 ( 7.24 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 766 ( 0.78 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1401 ( 1.43 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related