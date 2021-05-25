Shoaib Akhtar: “He [Shaheen] would have bowled around 90 overs in his T20I career so far. In his last eight Test matches, he would have bowled around 150 overs. Is he tired already? Is it too much workload?”
Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Legendary Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar has cast doubt over whether left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi’s workload is too much.
Afridi is Pakistan’s pace spearhead in all three formats and there have been concerns about whether he is being overworked.
However, Akhtar feels that the 21-year-old isn’t bowling too many overs.
“He [Shaheen] would have bowled around 90 overs in his T20I career so far. In his last eight Test matches, he would have bowled around 150 overs. Is he tired already? Is it too much workload?” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.