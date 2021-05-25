Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Iconic Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar revealed that Wasim Akram and Imran Khan used to bowl more overs in the nets than what Shaheen Shah Afridi bowls in a match.

Akhtar’s comments come when he was addressing concerns about whether Afridi is being overworked.

The 21-year-old has established himself as Pakistan’s leading seamer in all three formats, but the Rawalpindi Express is tired of hearing about Afridi’s workload being too much.

“Stop bringing workload concerns again and again with regards to Shaheen Afridi. Imran Khan and Wasim Akram used to bowl more overs than him in the nets alone,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Are you tired already, Shoaib Akhtar on Pakistan player whose workload is a big concern

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Inzamam-ul-Haq Hanif Mohammad Younis Khan Mohammad Yousuf Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 18396 ( 18.84 % ) Waqar Younis 1871 ( 1.92 % ) Javed Miandad 6134 ( 6.28 % ) Shahid Afridi 28221 ( 28.9 % ) Imran Khan 18729 ( 19.18 % ) Zaheer Abbas 2313 ( 2.37 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 1447 ( 1.48 % ) Hanif Mohammad 219 ( 0.22 % ) Younis Khan 3808 ( 3.9 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 1455 ( 1.49 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 5825 ( 5.96 % ) Saeed Anwar 7070 ( 7.24 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 766 ( 0.78 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1401 ( 1.43 % ) Back

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 18396 ( 18.84 % ) Waqar Younis 1871 ( 1.92 % ) Javed Miandad 6134 ( 6.28 % ) Shahid Afridi 28221 ( 28.9 % ) Imran Khan 18729 ( 19.18 % ) Zaheer Abbas 2313 ( 2.37 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 1447 ( 1.48 % ) Hanif Mohammad 219 ( 0.22 % ) Younis Khan 3808 ( 3.9 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 1455 ( 1.49 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 5825 ( 5.96 % ) Saeed Anwar 7070 ( 7.24 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 766 ( 0.78 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1401 ( 1.43 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related