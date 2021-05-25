Wasim, Imran bowled more overs than him in the nets, Akhtar on Pakistan’s pace spearhead in all three formats

Posted on by
Shoaib Akhtar said Wasim Akram and Imran Khan used to bowl more overs in the nets than Shaheen Shah Afridi does in a match

Shoaib Akhtar: “Stop bringing workload concerns again and again with regards to Shaheen Afridi. Imran Khan and Wasim Akram used to bowl more overs than him in the nets alone”

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Iconic Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar revealed that Wasim Akram and Imran Khan used to bowl more overs in the nets than what Shaheen Shah Afridi bowls in a match.

Akhtar’s comments come when he was addressing concerns about whether Afridi is being overworked.

The 21-year-old has established himself as Pakistan’s leading seamer in all three formats, but the Rawalpindi Express is tired of hearing about Afridi’s workload being too much.

“Stop bringing workload concerns again and again with regards to Shaheen Afridi. Imran Khan and Wasim Akram used to bowl more overs than him in the nets alone,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Are you tired already, Shoaib Akhtar on Pakistan player whose workload is a big concern

Coming Soon
Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time?
Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time?
Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time?

Leave a Reply