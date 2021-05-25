Shoaib Akhtar: “Stop bringing workload concerns again and again with regards to Shaheen Afridi. Imran Khan and Wasim Akram used to bowl more overs than him in the nets alone”
Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Iconic Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar revealed that Wasim Akram and Imran Khan used to bowl more overs in the nets than what Shaheen Shah Afridi bowls in a match.
Akhtar’s comments come when he was addressing concerns about whether Afridi is being overworked.
The 21-year-old has established himself as Pakistan’s leading seamer in all three formats, but the Rawalpindi Express is tired of hearing about Afridi’s workload being too much.
“Stop bringing workload concerns again and again with regards to Shaheen Afridi. Imran Khan and Wasim Akram used to bowl more overs than him in the nets alone,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.