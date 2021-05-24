Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan legend Javed Miandad has urged young players to learn from captain Babar Azam, who he crowned the “king of the wicket”.

With Azam having established himself as one of the best batsmen in the world in all three formats, Miandad wants upcoming players in Pakistan to have the same level of hunger to “make their presence felt”.

Azam made scores of 103, 31 and 94 in the ODI series against South Africa, giving him a total of 228 runs at an average of 76.

As for the T20 series, he made 14 and 50 in the first two matches before hammering a career-best 122, which came off 59 balls and included 15 boundaries and four sixes, in the third T20 International.

In the fourth game, he was dismissed for 24 and thus finished with 210 runs in four matches at an average of 52.50 and a strike-rate of 143.83.

He amassed 95 runs in the three-match T20 series against Zimbabwe, which included a top score of 52, at an average of 31.66 and a strike-rate of 100.

During that series, he became the fastest batsman to score 2,000 runs in T20 Internationals.

In the Test series against Zimbabwe, he mustered two runs at an average of one.

“Babar Azam is the king of the wicket and the rest of the batsmen have to follow suit and make their presence felt. Upcoming players should learn from this great cricketer,” Miandad was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

ALSO CHECK OUT: A lot more left in the tank, Javed Miandad on Pakistan player performing remarkably

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 30546 ( 15.84 % ) Babar Azam 134240 ( 69.59 % ) Steve Smith 4896 ( 2.54 % ) Ben Stokes 5993 ( 3.11 % ) Kane Williamson 8292 ( 4.3 % ) Joe Root 137 ( 0.07 % ) Rashid Khan 1126 ( 0.58 % ) Pat Cummins 347 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 5182 ( 2.69 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 581 ( 0.3 % ) Kagiso Rabada 426 ( 0.22 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1131 ( 0.59 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 30546 ( 15.84 % ) Babar Azam 134240 ( 69.59 % ) Steve Smith 4896 ( 2.54 % ) Ben Stokes 5993 ( 3.11 % ) Kane Williamson 8292 ( 4.3 % ) Joe Root 137 ( 0.07 % ) Rashid Khan 1126 ( 0.58 % ) Pat Cummins 347 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 5182 ( 2.69 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 581 ( 0.3 % ) Kagiso Rabada 426 ( 0.22 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1131 ( 0.59 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related