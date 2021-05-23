Abid Ali: “Younis Khan told me that I wasn’t playing badly and that I was just experiencing a bad patch. He told me that I would come out of this”
Pakistan opener Abid Ali said batting coach Younis Khan told him that he wasn’t playing badly.
Abid had been struggling to score runs prior to the recent Test series against Zimbabwe and recalled how Younis said that he was going through a rough patch.
The 33-year-old turned things around brilliantly against Zimbabwe as he struck a career-best 215 not out in the second Test, which came off 407 balls and included 29 boundaries.
“Younis Khan told me that I wasn’t playing badly and that I was just experiencing a bad patch. He told me that I would come out of this,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.
Overall, Abid accumulated 275 runs in the two-Test series against Zimbabwe, which also included a knock of 60 in the first Test, at an average of 275.
