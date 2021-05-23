Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan opener Abid Ali revealed that legendary batsman Mohammad Yousuf advised him to focus on the basics.

This comes after Abid ended his rough patch and returned to form with a bang as he struck a career-best 215 not out in the second Test against Zimbabwe, which came off 407 balls and included 29 boundaries.

The 33-year-old had worked with Yousuf, who is the batting coach at the National High Performance Centre (NHPC) in Lahore, prior to the Zimbabwe series.

“Mohammad Yousuf, during training at the National High Performance Centre and camps, also gave me a lot of guidance and told me to focus on the basics,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Overall, Abid accumulated 275 runs in the two-Test series against Zimbabwe, which also included a knock of 60 in the first Test, at an average of 275.

