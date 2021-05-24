Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan opener Abid Ali said head coach Misbah-ul-Haq backed him to make a big score in the recent Test series against Zimbabwe.

Coming into the series, Abid had been struggling to score runs and there were doubts about whether he would keep hold of his place in the side.

But, he has likely cemented his spot for some time after hitting a career-best 215 not out in the second Test, which came off 407 balls and included 29 boundaries.

“Misbah also kept insisting that I had the ability to play a big knock. The confidence I have gained from this double ton will aid me in the series against West Indies and in the future as well,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

“It was not easy to make runs on a slow wicket but I waited patiently for the bad balls which helped me score.”

Overall, Abid accumulated 275 runs in the two-Test series against Zimbabwe, which also included a knock of 60 in the first Test, at an average of 275.

