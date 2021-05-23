Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal said captain Babar Azam, pace bowler Hasan Ali, batsman Fawad Alam and opener Imam-ul-Haq have all been consistent performers in domestic cricket.

He noted that this is why the four of them have been highly successful at the international level.

Azam made scores of 103, 31 and 94 in the ODI series against South Africa, giving him a total of 228 runs at an average of 76.

As for the T20 series, he made 14 and 50 in the first two matches before hammering a career-best 122, which came off 59 balls and included 15 boundaries and four sixes, in the third T20 International.

In the fourth game, he was dismissed for 24 and thus finished with 210 runs in four matches at an average of 52.50 and a strike-rate of 143.83.

He amassed 95 runs in the three-match T20 series against Zimbabwe, which included a top score of 52, at an average of 31.66 and a strike-rate of 100.

During that series, he became the fastest batsman to score 2,000 runs in T20 Internationals.

In the Test series against Zimbabwe, he mustered two runs at an average of one.

Hasan took one wicket in the one ODI he played against South Africa at an average of 76 before claiming seven wickets in the four-match T20 series at an average of 18.71.

As for the three-match T20 series against Zimbabwe, Hasan only played one game, but did extremely well as he finished with career-best figures of 4-18.

In the two-Test series, he picked up 14 wickets at an average of 8.92.

Overall, Hasan has taken four five-wicket hauls in his last three Tests.

Fawad has also been in outstanding form as he has scored three centuries in his last five Tests, with the most recent one being his knock of 140 in the first Test against Zimbabwe.

The veteran batsman’s 140 came off 204 balls and included 20 boundaries.

As for Imam, he featured in the ODI series against South Africa and made 132 runs in three games, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 44.

Akmal called for players to be selected on the basis of their domestic performers and questioned why the selectors seem to be in such a hurry “to give young players chances”.

Trying to find a reason, the 39-year-old said the selectors could be worried about younger players leaving Pakistan and going to play cricket elsewhere, such as America, if they are not picked.

“Players need to be selected based on domestic experience. Look at the examples of Babar Azam, Hasan Ali, Fawad Alam and Imam-ul-Haq, they have all been selected on consistent domestic performance which is now being translated in international cricket,” Akmal told Cricket Pakistan.

“I don’t know why the selectors are in a hurry to give young players chances. Maybe they think these players will leave Pakistan if not selected.”

