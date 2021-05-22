Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal believes the left-arm pace duo of Wahab Riaz and Mohammad Amir should be picked for the upcoming tour of England.
The men in green are scheduled to play three ODIs and three T20 Internationals against England from July 8 to 20.
Amir retired from international cricket in December 2020, but said he would be willing to return once the current team management leaves.
Wahab, meanwhile, last represented Pakistan in December last year and was overlooked for the home series against South Africa and recent tour of South Africa and Zimbabwe.
“The situation will be clear after the tour of England. Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz should be included in the side. Amir has four to five years of cricket left in him, while Riaz can play for another two or three years. Experience is very important,” Akmal told Cricket Pakistan.
