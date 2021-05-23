Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board
Pakistan opener Abid Ali said his double century against Zimbabwe was really important for his career.
Abid had been going through a rough patch and his place in the Test team was in doubt.
However, he has likely cemented his spot for some time after he struck a career-best 215 not out in the second Test against Zimbabwe, which came off 407 balls and included 29 boundaries.
He thanked head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and batting coach Younis Khan for giving him useful advice prior to the game.
Overall, the 33-year-old accumulated 275 runs in the two-Test series, which also included a knock of 60 in the first Test, at an average of 275.
“A big score was really important for my career. I had been working with the coaches,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.
“The first fifty gave me confidence. The next opportunity I received I turned it into a double hundred. Head coach Misbah-ul-Haq had told me to focus on my cricket and play with a cool head.
“Younis Khan also gave me confidence by telling me that he had scored a double century [at] the same venue. I decided that I was going to play a big knock as well.”
