Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan opener Abid Ali said his double century against Zimbabwe was really important for his career.

Abid had been going through a rough patch and his place in the Test team was in doubt.

However, he has likely cemented his spot for some time after he struck a career-best 215 not out in the second Test against Zimbabwe, which came off 407 balls and included 29 boundaries.

He thanked head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and batting coach Younis Khan for giving him useful advice prior to the game.

Overall, the 33-year-old accumulated 275 runs in the two-Test series, which also included a knock of 60 in the first Test, at an average of 275.

“A big score was really important for my career. I had been working with the coaches,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

“The first fifty gave me confidence. The next opportunity I received I turned it into a double hundred. Head coach Misbah-ul-Haq had told me to focus on my cricket and play with a cool head.

“Younis Khan also gave me confidence by telling me that he had scored a double century [at] the same venue. I decided that I was going to play a big knock as well.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: They have all been consistent performers in domestic cricket, Kamran Akmal on four top-class Pakistan players

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 30488 ( 15.87 % ) Babar Azam 133579 ( 69.53 % ) Steve Smith 4887 ( 2.54 % ) Ben Stokes 5980 ( 3.11 % ) Kane Williamson 8267 ( 4.3 % ) Joe Root 135 ( 0.07 % ) Rashid Khan 1121 ( 0.58 % ) Pat Cummins 346 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 5176 ( 2.69 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 581 ( 0.3 % ) Kagiso Rabada 425 ( 0.22 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1123 ( 0.58 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 30488 ( 15.87 % ) Babar Azam 133579 ( 69.53 % ) Steve Smith 4887 ( 2.54 % ) Ben Stokes 5980 ( 3.11 % ) Kane Williamson 8267 ( 4.3 % ) Joe Root 135 ( 0.07 % ) Rashid Khan 1121 ( 0.58 % ) Pat Cummins 346 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 5176 ( 2.69 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 581 ( 0.3 % ) Kagiso Rabada 425 ( 0.22 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1123 ( 0.58 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related