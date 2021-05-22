Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal said captain Babar Azam must improve his selection policy going forward.

Akmal said Azam needs to stop these “shortcut selections” and give chances to players who have been performing consistently in domestic cricket.

The 39-year-old added that Inzamam-ul-Haq and Younis Khan “were very strict in this matter”.

“Babar Azam is improving as a captain with passing time. Although, he need to bring improvement in his selection policy,” Akmal told Cricket Pakistan.

“Inzi (Inzamam-ul-Haq) and Younis (Khan) bhai were very strict in this matter. They valued domestic experience over shortcut selections. Babar needs to understand that this will affect [the] team performance in the future.”

