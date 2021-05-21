Kamran Akmal: “Pakistan team needs the experience of Shoaib Malik in [the] middle-order in T20 cricket”
Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal said the national team need veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik in the middle order in T20 Internationals.
Explaining why, he noted that Malik has a lot of experience and could help solve the middle order problems the men in green have been experiencing for quite some time.
Malik, 39, has not played international cricket since September 2020.
“They are tired of doing experiments but are still not stopping. Pakistan team needs the experience of Shoaib Malik in [the] middle-order in T20 cricket,” Akmal told Cricket Pakistan.
ALSO CHECK OUT: Get Umar Akmal back in the T20 team, Pakistan player says he can help solve the middle order woes
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related
One thought on “Pakistan need him in the middle order, Akmal on senior player who can score runs in a hurry”
Dwayne Leverock