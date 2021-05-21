Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal said the national team need veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik in the middle order in T20 Internationals.

Explaining why, he noted that Malik has a lot of experience and could help solve the middle order problems the men in green have been experiencing for quite some time.

Malik, 39, has not played international cricket since September 2020.

“They are tired of doing experiments but are still not stopping. Pakistan team needs the experience of Shoaib Malik in [the] middle-order in T20 cricket,” Akmal told Cricket Pakistan.

