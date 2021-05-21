Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal questioned why spin-bowling all-rounder Imad Wasim was dropped from the national team.

Imad has shown he can take wickets at crucial times and proven he is a handy lower order batsman as well.

However, chief selector Mohammad Wasim said Imad has become a “limited cricketer” and needs to be more versatile. Until that happens, Mohammad Nawaz will continue to have the edge in regards to selection.

But, Akmal feels that Pakistan are making a mistake and cannot understand why Imad was dropped when he asked for a rest.

“Imad Wasim wanted rest and you dropped him, why did you do that?” he told Cricket Pakistan.

It should be noted that Imad last played for Pakistan in December 2020.

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 30400 ( 15.94 % ) Babar Azam 132423 ( 69.43 % ) Steve Smith 4866 ( 2.55 % ) Ben Stokes 5953 ( 3.12 % ) Kane Williamson 8212 ( 4.31 % ) Joe Root 133 ( 0.07 % ) Rashid Khan 1107 ( 0.58 % ) Pat Cummins 343 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 5165 ( 2.71 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 579 ( 0.3 % ) Kagiso Rabada 423 ( 0.22 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1117 ( 0.59 % )

