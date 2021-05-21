Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal questioned why spin-bowling all-rounder Imad Wasim was dropped from the national team.
Imad has shown he can take wickets at crucial times and proven he is a handy lower order batsman as well.
However, chief selector Mohammad Wasim said Imad has become a “limited cricketer” and needs to be more versatile. Until that happens, Mohammad Nawaz will continue to have the edge in regards to selection.
But, Akmal feels that Pakistan are making a mistake and cannot understand why Imad was dropped when he asked for a rest.
“Imad Wasim wanted rest and you dropped him, why did you do that?” he told Cricket Pakistan.
It should be noted that Imad last played for Pakistan in December 2020.
