Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal said the selectors should get his brother Umar back in the T20 team.

Kamran noted that Umar, who last played international cricket in October 2019, can help solve the middle order woes the team has been experiencing for quite some time.

Umar was initially given a three-year ban for failing to report corrupt approaches ahead of last year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL), but it was cut to 18 months following an appeal in July 2020. It was then further reduced to 12 months by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

He was also fined 4.25 million Pakistani rupees.

With the ban backdated to when he was suspended in February 2020, the 30-year-old is now free to resume playing cricket once he completes a rehabilitation programme.

Kamran has urged the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to get the rehabilitation programme started as soon as possible.

He also said he is willing to help Umar pay off the fine as he has “asked the PCB to deduct the fine from my PSL retainer”.

“Umar Akmal can also be selected, his case and punishment is now out of the way as well. We need to quickly start his rehab rather than delaying it,” Kamran told Cricket Pakistan.

“PCB should work with him at the high performance camp, like it does with other players and help him prepare for domestic cricket and [the] next PSL. As far [as] his fine is concerned, if Umar can’t pay, I have asked the PCB to deduct the fine from my PSL retainer.”

