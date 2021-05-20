Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman said he didn’t score many runs for two years, but is glad to be back in form.

Zaman enjoyed a successful tour of South Africa and Zimbabwe, and will now be looking to capitalise on his success.

The 31-year-old thanked captain Babar Azam for “believing in me and giving me these opportunities”.

Zaman made scores of 8, 193 and 101 in the three-match ODI series against South Africa.

Overall, he was the highest run-scorer among both teams as he amassed 302 runs at an average of 100.66.

Zaman did extremely well in the four-match T20 series against the Proteas as well as he scored 95 runs in three matches, which included a top score of 60, at an average of 47.50 and a strike-rate of 172.72.

As for the three-match T20 series against Zimbabwe, he mustered 15 runs at an average of five and a strike-rate of 68.18.

Fakhar Zaman "It means a lot to me to score these runs in the series. I was suffering the last 2 years and didn’t score many runs. It was necessary for me and for my team. Thanks to my skipper for believing in me and giving me these opportunities" #SAvsPAK #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) April 7, 2021

“It means a lot to me to score these runs in the series. I was suffering the last 2 years and didn’t score many runs. It was necessary for me and for my team. Thanks to my skipper for believing in me and giving me these opportunities,” he was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

