Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq has admitted that the team’s middle order woes in limited overs cricket is a big concern.

His comments come after the middle order failed to live up to expectations during the recent tour of South Africa and Zimbabwe.

With the issue having plagued the men in green for quite some time, the 46-year-old conceded that something must be done to rectify it.

“We are just concerned about our middle-order in white-ball cricket. We have to do something in that regard,” he was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

