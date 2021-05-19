Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq praised fast bowler Hasan Ali for his extraordinary performance during the recent tour of South Africa and Zimbabwe.

Hasan took one wicket in the one ODI he played against South Africa at an average of 76 before claiming seven wickets in the four-match T20 series at an average of 18.71.

As for the three-match T20 series against Zimbabwe, Hasan only played one game, but did extremely well as he finished with career-best figures of 4-18.

In the two-Test series, he picked up 14 wickets at an average of 8.92.

Overall, Hasan has taken four five-wicket hauls in his last three Tests.

“Hasan Ali performed extraordinarily. We would like to continue this momentum in England,” Misbah was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

