Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq said wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan is still a young player in comparison to the rest of the guys in the national team.

His comments came when he was talking about the young players who keep getting selected and those that are already part of the team.

Rizwan amassed 42 runs in the three-match ODI series against against South Africa at an average of 14.

However, the 28-year-old turned thing around with 147 runs, which included two half-centuries, in the four-match T20 series at an average of 73.50 and a strike-rate of 147.

He continued to shine in the three-match T20 series against Zimbabwe as he amassed 186 runs, which included two fifties, at an average of 186 and a strike-rate of 133.81.

In the two-Test series, he made 66 runs at an average of 33.

“We have bigger squads because of the prevailing circumstances. We are taking junior players along keeping in mind what we might need in the future,” Misbah was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

“Only the players who are likely to represent Pakistan in the World Cup will play against England. The team has a lot of young players already. There is this slogan of giving young players a chance. Even Rizwan is comparatively young.

“We cannot just make five changes in a flash. Even if South Africa didn’t have some of their players, we were still playing with the upcoming World Cup in mind.”

