Misbah-ul-Haq: “Against Zimbabwe, we gave Tabish Khan a chance without compromising on our strengths”
Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq said pace bowler Tabish Khan was given the chance to make his international debut since he knew the veteran player wouldn’t compromise the team’s strengths.
Tabish made his debut in the second Test against Zimbabwe and took a wicket in his first over as he trapped Tarisai Musakanda lbw for a duck.
The 36-year-old has been a wrecking ball for numerous seasons in domestic cricket as he has taken 598 wickets in 137 first-class matches at an average of 24.29.
“Against Zimbabwe, we gave Tabish Khan a chance without compromising on our strengths,” Misbah was quoted as saying by PakPassion.
Pakistan won the Test series 2-0.
