Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq said captain Babar Azam’s overall cricketing sense is nothing short of remarkable.

This comes after Pakistan’s triumphant tour of South Africa and Zimbabwe.

The men in green defeated the Proteas 2-1 in the three-match ODI series before winning the four-match T20 series 3-1.

They also beat Zimbabwe 2-1 in the T20 series before whitewashing them 2-0 in the Test series.

Azam made scores of 103, 31 and 94 in the ODI series against South Africa, giving him a total of 228 runs at an average of 76.

As for the T20 series, he made 14 and 50 in the first two matches before hammering a career-best 122, which came off 59 balls and included 15 boundaries and four sixes, in the third T20 International.

In the fourth game, he was dismissed for 24 and thus finished with 210 runs in four matches at an average of 52.50 and a strike-rate of 143.83.

He amassed 95 runs in the three-match T20 series against Zimbabwe, which included a top score of 52, at an average of 31.66 and a strike-rate of 100.

During that series, he became the fastest batsman to score 2,000 runs in T20 Internationals.

In the Test series against Zimbabwe, he mustered two runs at an average of one.

“His overall cricketing sense is remarkable. He has proved himself in every format of the sport. This can only be done by a player or batsman who understands the tactics and strategies of the opposition teams,” Misbah was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

“The same thing applies to captaincy. The only thing is that with time and experience, his tactics will keep on improving. I think the way he is improving and the experience he has, he is doing a tremendous job.”

