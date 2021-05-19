Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq has made it clear that all-rounder Faheem Ashraf’s place in the team in not in danger.

This comes after Faheem performed well during the recent tour of South Africa and Zimbabwe.

In the three-match ODI series against South Africa, he scored 17 runs at an average of 8.50 and took two wickets at an average of 58.50.

He featured in all matches in the four-game T20 series and accumulated 42 runs at an average of 14. The 27-year-old also claimed four wickets at an average of 21.50.

He followed that up with two runs in the three-match T20 series against Zimbabwe at an average of 1.50 and one wicket at an average of 56.

In the two-Test series, Faheem only played one match, where he didn’t score any runs but picked up one wicket.

“Faheem Ashraf is a great performer and there is no danger to his place in the side. We continue to give opportunities to players in the white-ball format as well,” Misbah was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

